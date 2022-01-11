Search

11 Jan 2022

Funding for former courthouse in Laois village is first step in regeneration and development says Minister of State Sean Fleming

Minister Sean Fleming

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Sean Fleming T.D., Minister of State at the Department of Finance has welcomed the announcement that €212,332 has been approved to develop plans for the renovation and re-use of the historic courthouse building in Borris-in-Ossory.

"This announcement is the first step and provides seed funding for strategic, large-scale projects which will assist in delivering town and village regeneration and economic and enterprise development. 

"The funding provided will enable the development of this project to a high standard and get it to a point where it is ready to commence works.

"This project aims to provide remote working and community facilities and regenerate this prominent vacant building on the Main Street in Borris-in-Ossory for the benefit of the local community.

"The Rural Regeneration and Development Fund was established to support suitable projects in town and villages with the objectives of this particular project to:

- Optimise digital connectivity
- Support employment and careers in rural areas
- Revitalise our rural towns and villages
- Enhance public services in the rural areas

With this funding approved, I now look forward to Laois County Council progressing this project.

"Once planning is complete I will assist Laois County Council in every way possible to secure the additional funding required to enable the planned works for the redevelopment of the Courthouse in Borris-in-Ossory to be carried out," said Minister Fleming. 

