PROPERTY WATCH: Build a bridge to a 'picture postcard' new home in Laois near Portlaoise

Nestled in tempting Timahoe not far from Portlaoise is this special turnkey home that's got some character including its very own bridge. is up for sale for a truly staggering price.

Hume Auctioneers in Portlaoise have brought what they describe as this 'picture postcard' 4-bedroom family home to market. They say it offers unrivalled qualities boasting a host of quality extras including a large detached garage, two deck areas; one with an outdoor fireplace and the other elevated and with a magnificent bridge back to the master bedroom and enjoying stunning views over the surrounding countryside.

CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO TAKE A LOOK AROUND THE HOUSE AND THE PROPERTY

The site of circa half an acre is beautifully private with large lawns, mature hedgerow, elevated terraces and snugly surrounded my mature trees.

The large kitchen has bespoke fitted cabinets with fitted appliances including a rangemaster cooker.

There is a snug living room complete with inset stove and dual aspect windows creating a beautiful room ideal for all seasons. The sunroom enjoys large windows and a cathedral ceiling alongside a feature open fireplace.

With solid wood floors and patio doors out to the deck and outside fireplace make this a most useful room. There is another dual aspect room on the ground floor which could serve as a fourth bedroom, office or playroom.

A large utility room and fully tiled bathroom complete the ground floor accommodation Climb the attractive staircase and three large bedrooms await.

Each room enjoys attractive views over the surrounding countryside.

The master bedroom boasts a large ensuite and an patio door out to the bridge which leads to the stunning elevated deck.

A fully fitted shower room completes the first-floor accommodation.

Fossey is just 2 minutes from Timahoe which has a primary school, two pubs, a shop, playground and excellent sports facilities alongside the beautiful round tower museum. Heywood Community School is just minutes away while Portlaoise and Stradbally are a little over ten minutes away.

CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO TAKE A LOOK AROUND THE HOUSE AND THE PROPERTY

With a country house at its core, Bellair Estate also boasts a modern five bedroom house, a range of historic outbuildings and a modern dairy farm.

CLICK ON NEXT> TO TAKE A LOOK AROUND THE HOUSE AND THE PROPERTY