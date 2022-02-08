Search

08 Feb 2022

Big plans launched to redevelop one of the busiest service stations in Laois

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

08 Feb 2022 1:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Big plans have been launched for extensive changes to one of the busiest services stations in Laois.

Portlaoise Service Station Ltd have put Laois County Council on notice of their intention to apply for planning permission for petrol filling station and licenced forecourt convenience store on the Dublin Road in Portlaoise.

The development, which is being driven by the Downey family that runs Downey Autostop, will consist of the removal of an existing building and to con- struct a new two storey petrol filling station and licenced forecourt convenience store comprising of retail shop, delicatessen area, toilets, stores, ATM, seating area with full off-licence to ground floor.

The application includes: staff facilities with canteen, office spaces, plant space and external plant to first floor. New forecourt with canopy, pump islands, signage, illuminated roadside totem signage, services area, carwash, underground fuel storage
tanks, EV charging, car-parking, fuel offloading point.

The project will see the site entrance relocated with landscaping at Leinster Express business park.

Apart from being one of the ne of the busiest service stations in Laois and Portlaoise, Downey's Autostop also attracts a lot of motorist passing trough the town and also intercity traffic due to its location near the M7.

Downey's also operate a successful car dealership on the site. 

