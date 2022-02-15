Laois farmer is a winner in Glanbia Ireland Quality Grain Awards

A Stradbally farmer was a category winner in the Glanbia Ireland Quality Grain Awards 2021.

Bobby Miller of Rathmore was the winner in the Winter (Cassia) Feed Barley category.

Bobby farms a combination of owned and rented land at Rathmore. Crops grown on the farm include winter oilseed rape, winter barley, gluten free oats and spring malting barley, all as part of a five-year rotation. All crops are established using a plough-based system.

Bobby has begun to increase the use of organic manures on the farm in recent years. Weanling dairy heifers are brought onto the farm over winter to graze on catch crops such as rape and kale.

Bobby will be known to many growers as the Chairman of the Irish Grain Growers Group. Attention to detail is a hallmark of Bobby Miller’s farming system and this shines through in the quality and yield of crops produced.

The winning crop had an average specific weight of 70.1kph, 1.4% screenings and 9.7% protein at a moisture of 13.6% across 122 tonnes.

Bobby’s Glanbia agronomist is Tim Scott.

Elsewhere, Kildare grain growers Matt and Luke Dempsey claimed the Glanbia Ireland Grain Supplier of the Year Award for 2021, amid strong competition from across the country following a bumper harvest.

From barley to beans, the annual awards programme recognises the excellence of the top-class Irish crops delivered by growers each year.

The growers from Celbridge were amongst 12 suppliers honoured for their dedication and attention to detail in grain production. Matt and Luke Dempsey operate a tillage and beef enterprise, with around 250 acres allocated to cereal crops.

Glanbia Co-op Chairman John Murphy said the calibre of the entrants to the awards is a reflection of the hard work, dedication and professionalism displayed throughout the grain sector. “We are extremely proud of our top-class portfolio of grains and the high quality is a direct result of the pride that our growers take in their work each and every day.



The weather often takes a toll on farmers, particularly grain growers, and it was good to note the favourable conditions and excellent yields were matched by strong prices for the 2021 harvest.



