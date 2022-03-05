Search

05 Mar 2022

Laois PPN hosts workshop on grant writing

Laois PPN hosts workshop on grant writing

05 Mar 2022 3:53 PM

Laois PPN provide regular updates to their 650+ Member Groups across Laois regarding grant and funding opportunities as they become available.

To assist Member Groups with preparing their grant applications, Laois PPN provided a FREE online workshop to PPN Members - Grant Writing Tips & Tricks on Thursday 24th February.

The trainer was Emma Murtagh of The Wheel who has experience in grant writing, project design, and project management. PPN Member Groups were delighted to learn more Emma’s knowledge and experience.

Emma Murtagh of the The Wheel said,

“ The Wheel is committed to supporting community and voluntary organisation through our training programme. I was delighted to work with Laois PPN and their members for this session, and hope that it will help them access more grants to fund their important work”.

Dan Bergin, Laois PPN Resource Worker said

“The Grant Writing Tips & Tricks Workshop introduced participants to the fundamentals of grant writing, including practical steps you can take to prepare for success, analysing grant opportunities, the project development process, and tips on writing winning proposals. The workshop was fully booked with positive feedback from attendees.”

