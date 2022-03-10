Successful Laois Women in Business Networking lunch with special guest Louise Phelan takes place in Portlaoise

Local Enterprise Office Laois in collaboration with Laois Chamber held a successful Women in Business Networking lunch on Tuesday, March 8 to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The event also coincided with Local Enterprise Week. Over 60 people involved in local businesses attended the event which took place in the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise.

Special guest, Louise Phelan, CEO of Phelan Energy Group Ltd and former Vice President at PayPal, was in conversation with Ronan Berry, Presenter of the ‘Taking Care of Business’ Show on Midlands 103, and spoke about her upbringing and her incredible career and success.

Louise also talked about the challenges and pressures businesses are currently facing, as well as providing attendees with an insight into sustaining success in business.

“It is so important to network and meet other people, and to step outside of your own business and put yourself out there to get another nugget of information”, Louise said at the event.

Louise’s leadership achievements have seen her win numerous awards. She was named Business Leader of the Year in 2017 and Businesswoman of the Year in 2013 and 2017. Louise was also named Ireland’s ‘Most Trusted Leader’ at the Great Place to Work awards and ‘Irish Innovation Champion’ at the 2014 Innovation Luminary awards.

In 2012, Louise was awarded the Sir Michael Smurfit Achievement Award by The Ireland Chamber of Commerce – United States. That same year, she was presented with an Outstanding Contribution to Irish Industry Award by the CCMA.