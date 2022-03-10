Midlands Park Hotel in Laois is awarded the Great Place to Work Certification™ for 2022

The four-star Midlands Park Hotel located in Portlaoise has been awarded the Great Place to Work Certification™ for 2022.

The accolade – which is granted to businesses that champion positive and aspirational company cultures – is recognised in over 60 countries, with more than 7,000 organisations surveyed each year. 2022 was Midlands Park Hotel's first time running for the Great Place to Work Certification™, which acknowledges businesses that excel in employee wellbeing and organisational prowess.

Dedicated to delivering the very best experiences for their guests and their team internally, Midlands Park Hotel’s core mission of care is lived in every aspect of its operations. With a highly diverse and inclusive team, an enduring sense of community and equal opportunity denotes the hotel's company culture.

Speaking of the certification, Dara Cruise, General Manager of Midlands Park Hotel, says, “It is with such honour that we receive our certificate from Great Place to Work. To achieve anything ‘great’ is a direct result of hard work and commitment, so for us, this certificate means so much.

“I am humbled by the efforts of every member of our team here in Midlands Park Hotel. They make it such a wonderful place to work every day. A huge thank you to all our amazing people for the commitment they bring to work.

"I would also like to thank the team in Great Place to Work for their support. Last but certainly not least, I would like to thank all our guests as, without them, none of this would be possible”.