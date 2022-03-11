Laois businesses get international shot local enterprise showcase

Businesses from Laois had the opportunity to meet buyers from all over the world this week as part of the Local Enterprise Showcase at Showcase 2022 in the RDS in Dublin. There were over 100 Local Enterprise Office supported businesses from across the country present at the event with two in attendance from Laois.

Yvonne Bolger Jewellery and Val Ceramics were all exhibiting at the Local Enterprise Showcase, part of Showcase 2022, that saw over 4,000 buyers from retailers across the globe attend the four-day event in Dublin looking to secure new sales and partners for the year ahead.

Based in her studio in Laois, Yvonne Bolger designs and handcrafts her pieces in Sterling Silver and Gold taking inspiration from Ireland’s rich Mythology and beautiful landscape. Her “Love Knot” Collection is a modern interpretation of the Ancient Celtic Knot which symbolised Love, Loyalty and Friendship. The “Irish Woodland” pieces are inspired by Irish heartland surroundings.

Vale van der Merwe – Val Ceramics - designs and makes ceramic homewares in her studio in Laois and produces beautiful handcrafted homeware to enhance living spaces.

Honor Deevy, Local Enterprise Office Laois said: “The Local Enterprise Showcase is always an exciting element of Showcase. The clients here are the up-and-coming talent of Irish craft and design. Many of the exhibitors here will be just starting out, working with their Local Enterprise Office and trying to make the most of the opportunity this event brings. Others have been here before and know the benefits of the Local Enterprise Showcase and the chance to meet buyers from Ireland and all over the world. They have the chance to potentially make business and life changing deals.”

Damien English, T.D., Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment officially closed Showcase 2022 at the RDS, Dublin. The show, which marked its 46th edition this year and ran until Wednesday 2nd March, is one of Ireland’s largest and most important international trade fairs. Showcase is presented on behalf of Design & Crafts Council Ireland, with support from Enterprise Ireland in promoting the trade show internationally, and the Local Enterprise Offices nationwide.

“It is incredibly encouraging and exciting to see the return of Showcase as an in-person international trade event in the RDS. Showcase is a crucial event to letting global buyers know that Ireland’s Design and Craft sector very much open for business and we are driving economic recovery through the dynamism of these brave, talented and creative makers from across the country.

"There is a tangible air of excitement as buyers and sellers get to connect face-to-face and get down to business together. I would like to congratulate the exhibitors and thank the trade buyers who have come to Showcase from far and wide, both in person and via Showcase’s digital marketplace Showcase Connect. The continuing support of Irish businesses helps to drive enterprise, growing the sector and strengthening the Irish economy,” said Minister English.

Mary Palmer, Chair of Showcase ®, said: “Showcase® marks one of the most important events in the design and crafts sector’s calendar. For many, this is their first trade show of the year, a chance to launch their new collections and secure orders for the year ahead. Attracting buyers from Ireland and around the world, Showcase’s strength lies in its unique identity and high quality display of Irish design and crafts. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in Showcase 2022, you are helping to support and grow our sector.”

It was another strong year for Local Enterprise Showcase exhibitors as part of the Showcase Awards with several Local Enterprise Office client companies securing awards and recognition through the Showcase awards programme.

In the Local Enterprise Showcase Award category Tidings supported by LEO Louth was selected as the winner of the Local Enterprise Showcase Award. Highly commended were David Oliver Bespoke supported by LEO Kilkenny, Kings Forge Glass supported by LEO Monaghan and The Designer of Things supported by LEO Cork North & West.

The Local Enterprise Office supported clients also dominated the sustainability awards this year. The Sustainability Award which promotes innovative and sustainable development in craft, was won by Badly Made Books supported by LEO Cork City. Nunaia supported by LEO Tipperary and Kopper Kreation supported by LEO Dublin City were highly commended in this category.

For more information on Local Enterprise Showcase 2022 and supports available to those operating in the design and crafts sector, log on to www.LocalEnterprise.ie and for more information on Showcase 2022, log on to www.ShowcaseIreland.com