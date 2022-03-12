Search

12 Mar 2022

Laois IFA rep calls for more support for farmers under CAP Plan

Laois IFA rep calls for more support for farmers under CAP Plan

Francie Gorman

Reporter:

Express Reporter

12 Mar 2022 6:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

IFA South Leinster Regional Chair Francie Gorman said the decision by the Department of Agriculture to have only one CAP information evening in South Leinster, out of 11 in total, shows the Department is afraid to face the farmers in the region.

“Farmers in South Leinster are amongst the worst hit in Ireland due to cuts in the Basic Payment to fund Eco Schemes, convergence and front loading.

“The Minister has turned his back on these farmers,” he said.

“For a lot of farmers going to these ‘information meetings’, it will merely reveal the depressing reality of the cuts they are facing,” he said. "The meetings are also at a bad time of year. We often here from politicians that their focus is on the farmer who ‘calves the cow’ or ‘lambs the ewe’.

“Well, that’s where most livestock and sheep farmers will be on March 28th: in the calving shed or the lambing pen,” he said.

“While the Minister has been talking about ‘millions and billions’ for farmers under the CAP, the reality is that this Government is doing everything they can to reduce production,” he said.

"At a time when farmers are facing soaring inputs costs, reduced supports and with some facing BEAM repayments, the Minister needs to look at more ways of supporting farmers,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media