Rip off Ireland is alive and well, according to Laois councillor



Rip off Ireland is alive and well, a recent council meeting was told.

Cllr Ben Brennan raised the issue at a meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.

“I asked for a fence to put up in the parish around a council house and the price they got was phenomenal. I got the price and priced it and they could do the same fence for half the money, less than half the money. It’s rip off Ireland,” he remarked.

“Is it because of the council they can charge what they like or what? The job can be done for half the money, less than half the money. Finished completely with VAT included. The price I was quoted the other day that has come in is crazy.”

“It means that the council can’t do the work because it’s too dear. The registered contractor can come in and he can charge whatever he likes cause that’s the way it’s going. I just can’t understand what this country is coming to,” he said.

Cllr Brennan explained that “we need the work done for the health and safety of our children and the problem is they can’t do it cause it is too expensive.”

Agreeing with his council colleague, Cllr Paschal McEvoy said: “The council’s hands are tied in it. The National Procurement is a joke.”

Cllr McEvoy said a local contractor could do the job for half the money and still make a few pounds and “everyone is winning”.