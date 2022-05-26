Health focused company, Salutem Insights Ltd representing Laois at the National Enterprise Awards

This year’s winner of the Laois Enterprise Award 2022, Salutem Insights Ltd will now represent the Local Enterprise Office Laois at the 22nd National Enterprise Awards at the Mansion House in Dublin next Thursday, June2.

Salutem Insights are a team of industry and academic experienced health economists, economic modellers and medical writers, who support the healthcare sector with in-depth analysis, interpretation, and communication of clinical and health economic data.

They provide all types of health economic and outcomes research to the sector. Training is also provided to the industry on health economics, economic modelling and on ensuring that the high standards required for completion of HTA submissions are met.

The company was founded and is owned by well known Laois man, Ger Slevin, originally from Port but now living in Clough and who is currently Laois GAA’s Development Officer. The managing director is Wexford native, Sandra Redmond

Salutem Insights Ltd will be competing against 30 other finalists from every local authority area for a share of the €35,000 winners prize fund as national judging took place in May.

Categories this year include ‘Best Export Business,’ ‘Best Start-Up’ and ‘Innovation,’ in addition to eight regional awards. There are also two new National Enterprise Awards this year with a “One to Watch” award and a “Sustainability / Green” award.

National Enterprise Awards 2022

Award Categories and Prize Fund

The 2022 National Enterprise Awards take place on Thursday, 2nd June in the Mansion House in Dublin and are organised by the Local Enterprise Offices

Overall Winner, National Enterprise Awards 2022 (Cash Prize for business: €10,000)

Best Export Award (Cash Prize for business: €5,000)

Best Innovation Award (Cash Prize for business: €5,000)

Best Start-Up Award (Cash Prize for business: €5,000)

Innovation / Green Award (Cash Prize for business: €5,000)

One to Watch Award (Cash Prize for business: €5,000)

