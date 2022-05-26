Shopfront grants sought for Laois towns Abbeyleix and Ballyroan

Two small Laois towns have been requested for a grant scheme to give to businesses to improve shopfronts.

Last year shopfronts and street facades in five Laois towns got a chance to share €260,000 in grants from the Town and Village Streetscape Enhancement Scheme 2021

This year, Abbeyleix and Ballyroan are wanted on the list.

Their inclusion was requested by Cllr Barry Walsh in a motion to the May meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

"I ask that it's rolled out across the county to enhance towns and villages. Congratulations to Abbeyleix also for winning the Pride of Place community award," Cllr Walsh said.

A response was given from Denise Rainey from the council's Business Support Unit.

"The Streetscape Enhancement Scheme was an initiative of the Department of Rural & Community Development in 2021. If the scheme is introduced for a second yaer, the towns of Ballyroan and Abbeyleix can be considered for inclusion," she said.

Last year Mountrath, Mountmellick, Rathdowney, Ballinakill and Ballylinan were offered the scheme. Administered by Laois County Council, grants of up to €8,000 or 80% per building were available in specific areas of the towns under the government's “Our Rural Future” strategy. A 100% grant was given to people undertaking painting works themselves.