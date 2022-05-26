Record crowd attend first National and World Ploughing Championship organising meeting in Laois

Over 70 people attended the first local organising meeting in Ratheniska last night for this year’s National Ploughing Championships and 67th World Ploughing Contest, which will take place on September 20th, 21st and 22nd.

NPA Managing Director Anna May McHugh said, “It was absolutely wonderful to see the enthusiasm of the local people in gearing up to host this year’s Championships and hugely evident with the great crowd in attendance in the community hall.

"With all of the plans in place this year’s National Ploughing Championships and 67th World Ploughing Contest, with international teams from 25 countries around the globe, are going be an immensely successful.”

"An Garda Siochana gave a very favourable traffic and event report, as the best traffic routes are being worked out and communication with the local schools in hand. Co-ordinators from livestock to the fashion show to entertainment to exhibition and machinery were all brimming with positivity and marvellous ideas and plans for this year’s event."

The National Ploughing Association Chairman Mick Mahon said, “The NPA were delighted to see such interest and excitement from the local people in Ratheniska and everyone is really looking forward to working together to make this a truly brilliant year.”

There was a very strong call from those attending the meeting for those locally who had spare rooms to open up their homes to visitors throughout the event. Anyone with available accommodation to register this September please contact info@npa.ie or call 059 8625125.