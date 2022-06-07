Laois company is one of the big winners at National Enterprise Awards

Salutem Insights Limited, who are supported by Local Enterprise Office Laois, were winners at this year’s National Enterprise Awards.

The awards, which took place at the Mansion House in Dublin, are in their 23rd year and run annually by the Local Enterprise Offices.

Laois Finalist, Salutem Insights Limited took home the Mid East Regional award at last Thursdays National Enterprise Awards.

Salutem Insights is a health economic and market access company, who support the healthcare sector with in-depth analysis, interpretation, and communication of clinical and health economic data.

They provide all types of health economic and outcomes research, such as health technology assessment (HTA) submissions, burden of illness reports, systematic reviews, and economic models. They also provide training to both industry and academic institutions on health economics, economic modelling and on ensuring that the high standards required for completion of HTA submissions are met.

Their senior experts are materially involved in all projects and have a substantive role in all deliverables, where they balance scientific and academic expertise with commercial and strategic awareness. They put significant importance on their engagement with their clients as they realise its paramount to the success of any project.

Congratulating the local winners, Honor Deevy, Acting Head of Enterprise with Local Enterprise Office Laois said: “The National Enterprise Awards are an annual celebration of the achievements of Ireland’s small businesses and Salutem Insights Ltd. are very deserving winners of this award, because of the impact that they have already made on their sector. Local Enterprise Office Laois is proud to have supported them along their journey to success.”

Sandra Redmond, Managing Director of Salutem Insights Ltd. said : 'We were delighted to represent Laois at the National Finals and to win a regional award is fantastic. We couldn't have done this without the help and assistance from LEO in Laois as they have been an invaluable resource and support to us since we started this journey. I would like to take this opportunity to thank John Mullholland, Evelyn Reddin, Honor Deevy, Linda Meredith and Mark Clancy for all their guidance and encouragement in the last few years'

The overall winner at the National Enterprise Awards was Wicklow aquaculture and offshore wind company, Aqualicense. Established in 2019 by Kate Dempsey the company has gone from strength to strength. MORE BELOW PICTURES.

The company engages in consultation, planning, legal compliance and project delivery on behalf of companies in the aquaculture and offshore renewable energy industries.

They expanded their operations into the highly regulated offshore renewable energy sector in 2021 which has helped the company grow considerably and they are now looking to expand their expertise into new markets internationally.

Several other companies won across a range of categories at the Awards, which were established by the Local Enterprise Offices to celebrate the impact and quality of small businesses across the country.

The Best Start-Up category was won by Acoustic Interiors supported by Local Enterprise Office Offaly. The business improves the health, wellbeing and productivity of people through intelligent acoustic design and fit-out of homes, offices and buildings.

The Green/Sustainability Award went to Cirtex, supported by Local Enterprise Office Longford. The company have created a closed-loop manufacturing business that upcycles the materials from duvets and mattresses, most of which are imported, to be reused in new products.

The Best Export category was won by Professional Hair Labs supported by Local Enterprise Office Wexford. The family run business is a manufacturer and distributor of cosmetic products including GHOSTBOND, the world’s leading product for hair adhesive solutions.

The Innovation Award went to Cubbie who are supported by Local Enterprise Office Mayo. The installation, which is in over 200 schools across Ireland, enables students with neurodiversity or sensory challenges to regulate their senses with a bespoke programme to ensure their learning and academic experience is not adversely affected.

Finally, the One to Watch Award was taken by Streat School supported by Local Enterprise Office Monaghan. The business provides an end-to-end solution for those looking to enter the street food business, providing equipment, workshops and branding materials.

This year’s winners share a €50,000 investment fund and eight regional winners were also announced on the night. Those winners are –

Farmony in the Dublin Region (backed by LEO Fingal)

Torpey in the South West Region (backed by LEO Clare)

Salutem Insights in the Mid East Region (backed by LEO Laois)

SmartRoutes in the South Region (backed by LEO Cork City)

FeedAlpha in the South East Region (backed by LEO Carlow)

Tantek 4D in the North West Region (backed by LEO Sligo)

Aine’s Chocolate in the North East Region (backed by LEO Cavan)

Studio Meala in the West Region (backed by LEO Roscommon)

There was also an Outstanding Achievement Award presented on the night to an individual or company who has excelled in recent years. This award went to ABC Nutritionals from Clare. The Shannon based business, established in 2007 are a private label manufacturer of sports, weight management and lifestyle nutrition products. They have double their workforce and turnover since 2018 with 68 now employed and hope to reach 100 by 2025 with a new facility in development.

Previous winners of the National Enterprise Awards include Irish Yoghurts (1998), Obelisk (2000), Simtech Aviation (2008), Digiweb (2004) and Design Pro (2013), Terra NutriTech (2018) and Pestle & Mortar (2019). The last winners in 2021 were Bevcraft, who were supported by Local Enterprise Office Westmeath. Europe’s only mobile canning company have gone from strength to strength since winning the award, opening new hubs across the continent.

The National Enterprise Awards are one of a number of initiatives that the Local Enterprise Offices run, to foster entrepreneurship across the country. Others include Local Enterprise Week, the Student Enterprise Programme, National Women’s Enterprise Day and Local Enterprise Showcase. The Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities are funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland.

Established in 2014, the Local Enterprise Offices are the essential resource for any entrepreneur looking to start a business or any small business that is looking for support or advice to help them grow. Since their inception eight years ago, the Local Enterprise Offices have helped create over 20,000 jobs across the country. The LEOs work with thousands of client companies across Ireland in a diverse range of sectors offering mentoring, training, expert advice and financial supports to small businesses. For more information see www.LocalEnterprise.ie