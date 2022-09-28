Search

28 Sept 2022

Well known Laois based business changes name in rebranding

Well known Laois based business changes name in rebranding

Staff at a Certa depot

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

28 Sept 2022 1:54 PM

Laois headquartered oil firm Emo Oil is being rebranded with sister companies in the fuel business.

DCC Oil Ireland has announced that it has rebranded to Certa Ireland with all its consumer-facing brands to adopt the brand, Certa.

A statement said the new branding represents the growth of the company over the past three  decades and will see each of its six consumer brands, Emo, Campus Oil, Jones Oil, Certa, CC Lubricants and Source Lubricants fall under the same umbrella brand.

All its operations in Laois be repurposed with the new brand name in the coming weeks. Campus and Jones Oil are also located in Laois but Emo Oil's has a significant presence in Clonminam Industrial Estate.

A statement says it expected that the consolidated brand will provide an opportunity to deliver enhanced commercial performance through improved pricing power, a stronger distribution model, and a broadening of its customer base.

In addition, the centralised customer service will deliver a personal touch that also allows Tesco Clubcard holders to be awarded points on both home heating and fuel at the forecourts.

Andrew Graham is MD Certa Ireland: “Today is a very exciting day in the next step in the evolution of our business as we bring our 332 colleagues and 6 brands under the same umbrella. While the Certa brand is now nationwide, we look forward to continuing to engage with our customers locally and provide them with a more seamless service than ever before.”

“We’re very much looking forward to continuing and growing our presence in the O’Moore county for years to come,” it said.

In PICTURES: Laois showcase at the Ploughing

Emo Oil was named after the historic village of Emo between Portlaoise and Portarlington by one of the founders of the business.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media