10 Nov 2022

Laois business hub to welcome community and businesses on Digital First day

Laois business hub to welcome community and businesses on Digital First day

Mountmellick Development Association

Lynda Kiernan

10 Nov 2022

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A second Laois remote working hub has announced they are hosting events to mark the new Digital First Day, next Thursday, November 16.

The MDA Webmill Hub in Mountmellick, is joining BloomHQ in Mountrath (see below story), to show Laois communities, individuals and businesses how 'going digital' can benefit their lives.

All are invited to drop into the MDA Webmill Hub between 4:30pm and 6:30pm to learn how technology and upskilling in digital know-how can help improve our lives, businesses and community activities.

It’s part of a nation-wide drive to help attract economic and social development and tackle the rural/urban divide through digitalisation which was launched recently by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

They are two of the 50 Connected Hubs across Ireland that are hosting free seminars, chats, tutorials and workshops on the benefits of digital growth to attract investment, remote workers, home buyers and visitors to their area thus advancing sustainable regional development and quality of life. 

The programme of events for the MDA Webmill Hub includes: 

Giving Small Businesses the Digital Edge, “Digital Start” aimed at Manufacturing Businesses; Podcasting for promotion of Local Business and Community Projects; Digital Enhancement of Community Projects; Remote Education; B2B Networking Opportunities.

The Guest Speaker is Mr. Mark Clancy of Laois LEO.

Paddy Buggy is Manager of the Webmill Hub.

“We are in a digital revolution and must ensure the sustainability of our town for generations to come. Digital First Day Mountmellick is a great opportunity to see how we can improve our connectedness and attract remote workers and investment to our local area. Come visit us on the 16th and see for yourself the potential,” he said.

For further information on the MDA Webmill Hub log onto www.webmill.ie 

Digital First Day is driven by a new collaboration, Digital Ireland Network (www.digital- ireland.ie) devised to highlight the potential of digital growth and social enterprise in attracting economic and social development in rural areas and to help tackle the urban/rural divide.

Stephen Carolan is Enterprise Hubs Project Manager at Connected Hubs.
“We believe that the hub network across the country can act as a catalyst for communities to bring about the social change at scale envisioned in ‘Our Rural Future’.”

Eoin Costello is DigitalHQ and director of the Digital First Day initiative.

“Highlighting the benefits of digital will bring the community into their local Connected Hub while digitalisation will bring the impact of the hub out into the local community! It’s a win/win.”

Digital First Day is part funded through the Department of Rural & Community Development ARISE fund and sponsored by the Western Development Commission, National Broadband Ireland and the gteic network.

Separately, some 50 Microsoft Ireland Hackathon volunteers will give time on the day to lend their skills to Connected Hubs.
 
The founding organisations of Digital Ireland Network include Connected Hubs, DigitalHQ, the national domain registry .IE, National Broadband Ireland, the Heritage Council’s CTCHC Programme, DLR County Council, An Cosán, Údarás na Gaeltachta, the Western Development Commission, eTownz and Grow Remote.

