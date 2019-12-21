Pop along to Portarlington this Christmas for the Derryounce lakes walk

If you missed the St Stephen's Day walks or didn't get a chance to walk off the turkey, are still just in recovery or you just want more exercise and fresh air this Christmas well you won't go wrong by popping along to Portarlington over Christmas.

Join the Portarlington Trail Walking Group on Friday, December 27 for their annual Christmas walk in scenic Derryounce (left turn off Edenderry Road at rail track) at 11am.

Registration at 10.45 am at Derryvilla.

No charge, refreshments afterwards