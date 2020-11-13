Santa's Helpers call out for help to make sure everyone is happy on Christmas morning in Laois

A charity that operates in Laois have reached out to the people around the county to help them to help Santa Claus deliver to every child on Christmas Eve.

Last Christmas Santa's Helpers reached 160 families through professionals and community activists. The did not know who these people were but they knew that the circumstances of some was going to make Christmas difficult without outside help.

To establish who to help they asked for a little information.

"Some of the stories were heartbreaking and very difficult, some were of ordinary people who found themselves struggling, All of them needed support. This Christmas Santa's Helpers will try to reach all that we can," said the group.

They want to make sure children receive something from Santa and have fond memories of these moments even if the family resources are stretched.

"Help us to help others," is the message from the group to the public.

So far the group has raised almost at €4,000 and they thank you to all who donated so far but they need to raise more funds to help them to deliver.

"We have approximately 3 to 4 weeks to achieve our target which is initially €10,000 but realise more is needed," they say.

Even though all the funds have not yet been raised, Santas Helpers say they are touch with volunteers to identify where help may be needed this Christmas.

To donate go to www.ifundraise.ie/santashelpers/5637/donate

You can also contact Ann Bourke Dunne who has agreed to help in Portarlington. Darren Conroy can be contacted at Taylor & Conroy, Kilminchy in Portlaoise.

