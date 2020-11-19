Stradbally set to sparkle this Christmas

Stradbally may have not been lit up by the Electric Picnic in 2020 but a new committee wants to make sure Covid-19 will not stop the Laois town from having an extra special sparkle Christmas.

The Stradbally Tidy Towns & Christmas Lights Committee is reaching out to locals to help them light up the beautiful little Laois town this Christmas.

"We plan to put lights on trees on Main Street between the bridge and St Patrick's Church.

"We are starting small in 2020. This is a starting point for us this year. We hope to provide more spectacular lighting around more of the town in the coming years.

"This is a voluntary project with little funding available. We are looking for your support to get started on this project. Please help us light up the Little Town by making a donation," say the organisers.

They add that the familiar Christmas Tree and Nativity will be back again this year as usual in Court Square.

The lights will be trialled this year to check their suitability, sustainability and budget costs.

All help in setting up and maintaining Christmas Lights is very welcome. Please make contact with us if you can help in any way. Donation buckets for donations of €1, €2 and whatever you may be able to donate will also be set up.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to enjoy some festive cheer in the outdoors this Christmas. Together we will all make sure that the big man himself can find every child in the parish this year," say the organisers.

Thanks were extended for all help given so far and in advance for future donations and assistance.