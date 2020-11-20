Sparkling Portarlington lights set to make Christmas joyous

Since 2000, the Christmas Street Light Committee has made sure Portarlington is lit up to bring festive cheer and atmosphere to the Laois Offaly town but this year the organisers are planning a more dazzling show of lights than ever before.

Generously supported by our traders, the committee is made up of a group of volunteers and a sub-committee of the Portarlington Business Association (PBA).

The outlined what is planned for 2020.

"This year, in particular, has been significantly challenging for all, and we, therefore, plan to increase our street light footprint to extend downwards from Main Street to the Barrow Bridge," they say.

But the lights will cost a bit more and this is where the committee hope the People of Port come in.

"With this planned extension comes an increase in costs, which include new overhead purchases, new bulbs, repairs to existing fixtures etc. As this is done on a voluntary basis by this small team, we continue to rely on your generosity towards making this event work and warmly welcome any donation you can give," said the committee in an appeal.

The lights will go live on Friday, November 27 and a socially distant event is planed.

"Your support will go a long way towards securing the success of this event once again this year (social distancing permitting)," say the committee.

The committee says you can donate online by going onto their facebook page.

Also, you can contact committee members Eamonn Bracken, Dermot Daniels (Centra Main St), Kieran O’Dea & Karen Healy (c/o Cathal Berry’s Office).