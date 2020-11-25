New arrangements for the Laois Hospice and Portlaoise Lions Club real Christmas tree sale

Laois Hospice and the Portlaoise Lions Club have announced that due to Covid 19 restrictions, the proposed Christmas tree sale has had to be rescheduled.

The sale will now take place at KWS Complex Timahoe Road, Portlaoise on the following dates:

Tuesday, December 1 to Sunday, December 6 inclusive, and Wednesday, December 9 to Sunday, December 13.

Trees will be on sale from 11 am to 4 pm weekdays and from 2.30 to 4.30pm Sunday.

The Lions and the Hospice say they appreciate the public's support for the Christmas Tree sale which raised funds for projects supported by both charities.

Seán Cruise Secretary, Portlaoise Lions Club, appealed to people for support.

"2020 has been a very difficult year for Portlaoise Lions Club, as many of our annual fundraising events had to be cancelled. Despite this, with the wonderful support of the business community in Portlaoise, we will endeavour to help as many of those in need as we possibly can," he said.



The Lions Club has sold trees for the last 30 years. The original venue was the Macra Hall on the Well Road. We moved to Centrepoint by kind permission of Shaws when the shopping centre closed circa 2007.

"The trees sold at Christmas are either bought from local producers or sourced from Shaen hospital lands. The bulk of the proceeds of the sale of trees will go to the Laois Hospice. A proportion of the proceeds goes into the purchase of vouchers to provide food and clothing primarily to local families and individuals in need at Christmas, and throughout the year.

"We respond throughout the year to appeals from local groups for funding for worthy causes. This year, we will contribute over €8,000 to the development of a family room at the end of life facility in Portlaoise hospital. The unveiling of this facility has been delayed by the pandemic, but will include a space where families can spend some time with their family members who are terminally ill.

"This year we were unable to host our annual holiday to Trabolgan. This initiative of Lions clubs all over Ireland, allows each club to take elderly and disabled people for a week-long holiday in Trabolgan, where they have nice accommodation with access to walks and sporting activities by day and can dine in the dining hall and enjoy a drink and musical evenings.

"The camp is staffed by Lions club members who volunteer to ensure a safe and enjoyable week. This initiative is hugely popular and keenly anticipated each year," said the secretary.