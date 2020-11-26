BREAKING: Irish Government announcement on Santa's essential Christmas travel

Santa has received a special exemption from the Covid-19 travel and other restrictions for Christmas Eve.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney confirmed the good news in the Dáil.

"It's important to say to all children in the country that we regard Santa Claus's travels as essential travel for essential purposes and therefore he is exempt from the need to self-quarantine for 14 days and should be able to come in and out of Irish airspace and indeed in and out of Irish homes without having to restrict his movement.

"But I am assured that children should not stay up at night because he does need to social distance and so people need to keep at least two metres away at all stages to make sure that we keep him safe and indeed children as well.

"So he's exempt, he's coming, he's confirmed that, and he appreciates the fact that Ireland has ensured that in a very, very different Christmas in 2020, the visit of Santa Claus will be something that will remain consistent," he told TDs.