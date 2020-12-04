Laois hero averts Christmas lights 'crisis' in Electric Picnic village

Could Laois have any more community spirit right now?

As the county's towns light up for Christmas, and early Christmas trees pop up in homes and gardens all over Laois, a crisis has been averted by a local heroic volunteer in Stradbally.

After an epic fundraising appeal by Stradbally Christmas Lights raised enough money to buy new lights for Main Street, the lights were mistakenly delivered to Waterford instead of Stradbally.

With the lights supposed to be turned on this Saturday, a local hero Niall Walker stepped up to the challenge, driving late last night to get the pallet in time to get them up on the town.

Stradbally Tidy Towns has given a special thanks to Niall.

"Large events in the heart of a busy market town are never dull, as we know only too well here in Stradbally. A crisis emerged last night when we found out that our Festoon Lights for Main Street had been pallet delivered to Waterford, with no guaranteed delivery for tomorrow. Huge thanks to Niall Walker for driving late last night to get the pallet and set us up for our day of major operations. Niall has been a powerhouse and main driver in sourcing, pricing and getting discounts on these commercial lights ever since Ann Simpson’s Go Fund Me page was set up three weeks ago. Not only this, but Niall has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to secure more funding for Stradbally Christmas Lights from Laois County Council.

"Huge thanks to Laois County Council for their support, and to our local councillors Aisling Moran and Paschal McEvoy. We’re ready for action tomorrow, and fingers crossed we will #LightUpTheLittleTown before the weekend is out! Thank you to everyone who has supported and helped us so far – we are very, very grateful all across the little town,"

Meanwhile local man Ryan Sheil has donated handmade wooden Christmas trees for Stradbally.

Pictured below with Cllr Aisling Moran.