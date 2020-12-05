Local people, helping local people in Ballyroan, Ballinakill, Knock, Raheen, Shanahoe & The Swan

St Lazerians St Vincent De Paul in Abbeyleix is asking you play see how you can play your part in helping others in the community during the festive season.

The conference says Christmas presents problems for any families especially those with young children, suffering illness, the elderly, anybody who is out of work.

PJ Cahill is the conference Presiden.

"Every year the generosity & kindness of the people in Abbeyleix, Ballyroan, Ballinakill, Knock, Raheen, Shanahoe & The Swan, has been fantastic in supporting the local SVP Christmas Appeal. This meant that we could continue our work in helping those in need in our community”

"Covid 19 has made 2020 a very difficult year for us all. Our shop Vincent’s has also been closed for the best part of this year so funding is low so your help would be greatly appreciated by those who will receive help at this vulnerable time," said Mr PJ Cahill.

He added every donation counts no matter how big or small.

"No matter how big or small every euro helps. Without your help, the conference simply wouldn't be able to support those in our community,” he said.

The conference is urging anybody who needs help this Christmas to get in touch with them on 0876247868

The conference would also like to thank Noel Byrne and the local CE Scheme workers for their support all year round.

You can donate online at gf.me/u/y892c2 or by contacting any of the volunteers or by calling into the St

Vincent’s shop in Abbeyleix who can accept cash & card donations.