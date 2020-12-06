Lots of festive gifts and goodies at the Mountrath Christmas Market

The Mountrath Community Forum Christmas Market is going ahead this year and a super day is promised with lots of stalls packed with lots of gifts and goodies for the Festive season.

"There will be a super line up of marketeers in attendance which will feature a wide range of festive delights as well as our usual reliables.

"This will be a totally outdoor Christmas market with strict Covid 19 safety guidelines in place.

"All profits from the hosting of this event will go towards the ongoing developments at Bloom HQ who are just after completing a massive building project which will provide state of the art office and training spaces and will offer remote working and training opportunities for all.

The market takes place on Sunday, December 13 from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm at Bloom HQ, Bridgidine Convent.