Mountrath school to run an alternative fundraiser to popular Christmas events claimed by Covid

The annual Tractor Run held by Clonenagh National School in Mountrath usually takes place in Coolrain village on the 28th December every year.

However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the event will not take place in 2020.

The organisers say this fundraising event has proven to be a great day out for families over the last 11 years. The day usually starts off with the Fun Run/Walk, followed by the Tractor Run and the day finishes off with the music and the Monster Auction in Sheeran’s Pub in Coolrain. The event will be missed this year.

This year the school is planning something different.

The school hopes to run an online auction in 2021 to take the place of the monster auction so many exciting items will be available for bids when the auction takes place. Last year, the highlight of the auction was a pin flag from The 2019 Open signed by the winner Shane Lowry, which received a high number of bids and resulted in a thrilling end to the Auction in Sheeran's Pub.

The Tractor Run, along with all of the usual attractions, will be back in action on December 28, 2021.

In the meantime, the school would like to express its gratitude to all of the local and extended community for the support of the event over the last 11 years and to wish everyone a very happy and safe Christmas.