Portlaoise Lions and Laois Hospice roar back again with Christmas Tree sale

Drive home with a real tree from the charity sale in Portlaosie
Real Christmas trees are all the rage again and who better to get yours from than two local charities who have been running Christmas Tree sales for many years to raise funds for local people
The annual Laois Hospice and Portlaoise Lions Club Christmas Tree sale take place at the KWS Complex, Timahoe Road, Portlaoise as follows:
Sale times: 11am to 4pm. Thursday to Saturday and 2pm to 4.30 pm Sundays.
Both groups would really support your help.
