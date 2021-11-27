Christmas to sparkle and twinkle in Stradbally and Timahoe

The neighbouring communities of Stradbally and Timahoe have embraced the Christmas spirit this year with both set to be a glow with a festive atmosphere.

Everyone is being encouraged to come down to Court Square on Sunday, December 5 from 11am-6pm for the first ever Stradbally Christmas Market.

With a wide variety of food and crafts to suit all, the turning on of the town Christmas lights, family fun, amusements and the chance to meet Santa - it's a great day out for all the family to enjoy!

There will be Carol Singing , Irish Dancing, street performers and the turning on of the Christmas Lights at 5pm. The organisers are hoping for a great day and urge everyone attending to exercise good judgment , maintain social distance and do all in your power to make it a safe and memorable occasion. More information will be posted in the next few weeks on facebook so make sure to like and share to spread the word.

The Stradbally Vicarstown Tiimahoe Activity & Wellness Club and the Stradbally Christmas lights Committee need two very lucky children to help Santa turn on the Christmas lights on December 5.

To be in with a chance tell us in 20 words or less: 'What I love most about Christmas is...' The competition is open to primary school children from Cosby NS and St Colman's NS. Entries will be collected from the schools on December 1.

So, get thinking and get writing.

Any questions contact Kathleen Sheridan on 086 081 5674.

A lot of work has gone into organising this year’s lights in the town between fundraising and putting up the decorations so great credit is due to all.

There will also be lots of festive cheer when the lights are switched on at the Timahoe Christmas Fair.

The Timahoe Heritage Centre is hosting a Christmas fair and official switch-on of the village Christmas lights on the 5th of December next 4pm to 8pm.. All artisan, and craft related stalls welcome. For details on stall inclusion contact 087 6813116. All stall holders must be self sustainable. TThe Christmas lights will be switched on at 6pm.

Meanwhile, the St.Colman’s NS parents Council have launched their annual Christmas Draw fundraiser, which takes place on December 22. Tickets are now on sale. All pupils will be bringing home a book of tickets and additional tickets can be bought from Simpsons Shop, Dunne's Pub, Stradbally Fayre, Ramsbottom’s bar, Mick Moore’s Garage, Stradbally Pharmacy.

Donations of any kind towards the draw would be most welcome, and can be sent into the school or contact Kathleen on 086 0815674, or any Parents Council member.

Tickets €2. Book of 11 is €20.

1st Prize Dunnes Stores Shopping Voucher for €300

2nd Prize Shopping Voucher for €250

3rd Prize Hamper valued €200

Plus 40 additional prizes of hampers, vouchers,toys, household gifts and lots more.

All money raised goes direct back into the school for the direct benefit if the children.