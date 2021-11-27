Search

27 Nov 2021

Vital hospice fundraising Laois St Stephen's Day Walk returns in the Slieve Blooms

Clonaslee organisers have come up with real and virtual options

Clonaslee Laois Hospice walk exceeds million euro target

Walkers at the 2019 Clonaslee walk for Laois Hospice. Photo: Denis Byrne

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

We’re officially on the one month countdown to the Clonaslee St Stephen’s Day Walk 2021 which sets out once again to raise vital funds for Laois Hospice.

The organisers have been working away in the background in recent months to come up with will have real and virtual dimensions Sunday, December 26.

Here's the programme and scroll down below to see how you can donate.

Donations can be made in Clonaslee on the morning of the walk or else www.justgiving.com/campaign/clonaslee-walk-2021

The organisers say: "We look forward to welcoming you to Clonaslee on December 26th!"

