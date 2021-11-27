Vital hospice fundraising Laois St Stephen's Day Walk returns in the Slieve Blooms

Walkers at the 2019 Clonaslee walk for Laois Hospice. Photo: Denis Byrne
We’re officially on the one month countdown to the Clonaslee St Stephen’s Day Walk 2021 which sets out once again to raise vital funds for Laois Hospice.
The organisers have been working away in the background in recent months to come up with will have real and virtual dimensions Sunday, December 26.
Here's the programme and scroll down below to see how you can donate.
Donations can be made in Clonaslee on the morning of the walk or else www.justgiving.com/campaign/clonaslee-walk-2021
The organisers say: "We look forward to welcoming you to Clonaslee on December 26th!"
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.