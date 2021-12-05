Gearing up for the Santa charity cycle in Portlaoise

The Barbacks Light up your Bike Santa Cycle in aid of three charities for 2021 DSCM, Cara Dog Rescue Laois, SOSAD Portlaoise Branch is gearing up to get underway in Portlaoise on December 18.

It's that time of year when we get on our bikes, cover them in lights and cycle around the streets of Portlaoise with the big man himself, SANTA.

“We have decided to help out three groups this year. “All three groups do great work for the County of Laois and beyond," say the organisers.

The charities are: Cara dog rescue: http://www.cararescuedogs.com/

Down Syndrome Centre Midlands: https://www.downsyndromecentre.ie

SoSad Laois branch: https://www.facebook.com/SOSADlaois/

This year the cycle sets off from the main sponsor's showroom, Joe Mallon Motors on the Abbeyleix Road, leaving at 5.30 pm. Participants are advised that the route is a slow paced 14km but say some fitness is needed. They add that the route is child friendly (12+) and families are encouraged to take part.

"We ask that you light up your bike as much as you can the brighter the better ...feel free to get adventurous with your bike add as much lights and decorations to your bike as you can while staying safe," say the organisers. MORE BELOW MAP.

Because of the Covid situation they will not be using sponsorship cards this year, instead we have an online raffle with an absolutely amazing prize sponsored by the amazing crew over at PicMonkey.

Raffle 1 is our spot prize lucky dip, up to 30 prizes from hampers, cinema tickets to Jigsaws most of these prizes are donated by local businesses, 3 strips for €5.

Raffle 2 is our Bumper Raffle. The prize this year is An Electric Scooter, Samsung Galaxy Tab7, Samsung Galaxy A22 and a Fitbit, only 1000 tickets available and the winner takes ALL, Tickets are €10. MORE BELOW LINK.

“So what you need to do is get yourself (or group) and buy your tickets, collect your suit, decorate and light up your bikes as much as possible, the more lights the better. Bring gloves for your hands and wear some thermals if you have them," say the organisers.

Anyone under 18 needs signed parental permission and must be accompanied by an adult. All participants must adhere to the rules of the road, helmets, front and rear bike light.

Registration will be a click and collect system using eventbrite at this link.