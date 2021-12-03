Search

03 Dec 2021

Every Euro counts to says Laois town's Christmas lights committee

Christmas lights Spinathon in Urlingford!

Christmas lights sparkle

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Mountmellick's Christmas lights organisers have appealed to local people to ensure there are enough funds in the kitty to continue with the town's captivating illuminations which cost more than €12,000 in 2020.

Due to Covid-19, the Mountmellick Christmas Street Lights committee has decided to postpone all public collections but there are other ways you can help.

Last year’s total running costs were €12,153.94 due to investment in additional signage and coloured bulbs. No public collections will be taking place this year but the Committee say, donations can be made to the Christmas Lights via our Go Fund Me Page (Search Mountmellick Christmas Street Lights 2021), by buying a yellow ribbon for our annual Memory Tree or by making a donation through one of the boxes in Steve’s Bargain Central or O’Horains Newsagents. 

Memory Ribbons are now on sale and can be purchased in Ger Dunne's Gala or O'Gorman's Newsagents or from Committee members Maura Reddin, Rosemary Whelan, or Ena Doody.

The Post Office Annual Christmas Draw will take place in December with proceeds of the raffle going towards local charities and groups including the Christmas Street Lights. Many thanks to Thelma and Caroline in the Post Office for their generosity.

"Our little town deserves to be bright and cheerful this Festive season. Over the years we have received generous donations from local businesses & members of the community through our annual church gate and street collections, all of which helps us cover the upkeep and running costs of the street lights.

"We have decided to postpone all public collections/flag day on Health & Safety grounds due to increased Covid numbers and have set up the Go Fund Me Page to ensure we can keep our town shining brightly this Christmas.

"We appreciate all donations- every Euro counts! Thank you all for your generosity over years," says the committee.

DONATE HERE

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media