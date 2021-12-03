Every Euro counts to says Laois town's Christmas lights committee

Mountmellick's Christmas lights organisers have appealed to local people to ensure there are enough funds in the kitty to continue with the town's captivating illuminations which cost more than €12,000 in 2020.

Due to Covid-19, the Mountmellick Christmas Street Lights committee has decided to postpone all public collections but there are other ways you can help.

Last year’s total running costs were €12,153.94 due to investment in additional signage and coloured bulbs. No public collections will be taking place this year but the Committee say, donations can be made to the Christmas Lights via our Go Fund Me Page (Search Mountmellick Christmas Street Lights 2021), by buying a yellow ribbon for our annual Memory Tree or by making a donation through one of the boxes in Steve’s Bargain Central or O’Horains Newsagents.

Memory Ribbons are now on sale and can be purchased in Ger Dunne's Gala or O'Gorman's Newsagents or from Committee members Maura Reddin, Rosemary Whelan, or Ena Doody.

The Post Office Annual Christmas Draw will take place in December with proceeds of the raffle going towards local charities and groups including the Christmas Street Lights. Many thanks to Thelma and Caroline in the Post Office for their generosity.

"Our little town deserves to be bright and cheerful this Festive season. Over the years we have received generous donations from local businesses & members of the community through our annual church gate and street collections, all of which helps us cover the upkeep and running costs of the street lights.

"We have decided to postpone all public collections/flag day on Health & Safety grounds due to increased Covid numbers and have set up the Go Fund Me Page to ensure we can keep our town shining brightly this Christmas.

"We appreciate all donations- every Euro counts! Thank you all for your generosity over years," says the committee.

