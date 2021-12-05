'Real' Christmas tree not just a product say growers

With Christmas just around the corner, the Irish Christmas Tree Growers group are looking forward to business as usual despite Covid restrictions.
"Excellent growing conditions in 2021 means that we have a plentiful supply of quality premium home-grown trees for our customers throughout the country.
"This year we want to help create good memories so that we can forget the tough year so many have had to cope with - especially the children.
"Buying and decorating a real tree will create these memories for all the family and make our homes a magical place this Christmas.
"Real trees are environmentally friendly as they biodegrade naturally and come from Ireland. For every tree cut there is at least one planted in its place.
"A real tree is an experience not just a product," said the representative body for growers.
