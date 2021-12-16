Clonaslee Walk on hybrid path for St Stephen's Day in Laois

The much anticipated St. Stephen’s Day Walk in Clonaslee is back and the organisers are looking forward to welcoming you to the Laois village for what will be the 29th edition of this vital fundraiser for Laois Hospice.

The decision was made to walk virtually in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions but the event still proved very successful realising €13,945 for hospice care in Laois.

The 2021 edition sees the organising committee adopting a hybrid approach to the event. There are virtual walk options this year along with the real thing in the Slieve Blooms.

Option one invites people to Clonaslee to walk one of two routes which the organisers say are suitable for walkers and runners.

The 16 km long walk begins from the Community Centre and takes 3-4 hours. Anybody who opts to do this should not begin after 1pm for safety reasons.

The 6 km short walk also begins at the Centre. This year the route takes people through a forest and road walk. Suitable for families, it should take about 1-2 hours.

There is no official start time. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on leads at all times. Each walk is signposted.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the organising committee regrets that it will not be able to serve refreshments after either walk.

If you are coming they ask that you bring snacks and drinks of your own. The ever popular soup station will operated on the long walk.

Toilet facilities will be available in the Community Centre on the day. Anyone who takes part is asked to sanitise and were masks before entering the Centre.

The second virtual option invites people to walk 5km or 10km on December 26, 27 or 28 at a location that suits you as long it's a safe place.

Donations can be made in Clonaslee on the morning of the walk at the Community Centre will will be open from 9am to receive.

You can also support the hospice online at www.justgiving.com/campaign/clonaslee-walk-2021

Sponsorship cards for our walk on St. Stephen’s Day are available in the local shops in Clonaslee. If you can’t pick one up please send us a message via the event's facebook page here and we will get one posted out to you.

The organisers say they hope no new restrictions will be introduced before December 26 and advise to keep in touch with their facebook page if there are any changes.

“We sincerely thank each and every one of you for your most valuable and much appreciated support for this worthy cause,” say the organisers.

Anybody with questions is asked to get in contact in advance of Sunday, December 26,