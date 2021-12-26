All set to step it out and rev er up on New Years' Day in Ballacolla

New Year's Day 2022 in Ballacolla will see the resumption of the annual Walk and Tractor Run.
Traversing the usual route the event will start at 2pm in the village with registration from 1 pm. Refreshments and raffle will be held afterwards at the Hawthorn Community Centre.
The event will support the Local National School and the Hawthorn Community Building.
All Covid 19 Government Guidelines will be adhered to.
