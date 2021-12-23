Search

23 Dec 2021

Laois County Council call centre contact for help during Christmas / New Year

laois county council

County Hall Portlaoise

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois County Council has availed of the services of a call centre to assist the public who may be in need of emergency support through the Christmas New Year period.

The local authority says it has engaged Arema Connect to provide a call answering service for non-fire emergencies for roads, housing and water services over the Christmas and New Year periods when the offices are closed.

The number to be contacted should a member of the public wish to avail of the service is (057) 8664235.  The services will be operational as follows:

  • From 4 pm on Thursday, December 23 to 9 am on Thursday, December 30
  • From 5 pm on Friday, December 31 to 9 am on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Arema says it specialises in customer conversations via voice, email or digital channels delivering 24x7x365 customer support and market research services. It says some of the world’s leading companies trust Arema Connect to be the voice of their brand.

