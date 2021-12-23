Laois County Council call centre contact for help during Christmas / New Year

County Hall Portlaoise
Laois County Council has availed of the services of a call centre to assist the public who may be in need of emergency support through the Christmas New Year period.
The local authority says it has engaged Arema Connect to provide a call answering service for non-fire emergencies for roads, housing and water services over the Christmas and New Year periods when the offices are closed.
The number to be contacted should a member of the public wish to avail of the service is (057) 8664235. The services will be operational as follows:
Arema says it specialises in customer conversations via voice, email or digital channels delivering 24x7x365 customer support and market research services. It says some of the world’s leading companies trust Arema Connect to be the voice of their brand.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.