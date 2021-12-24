Search

24 Dec 2021

Wheels are set to turn again on the Christmas Tom Kinsella convoy for Laois Hospice

At the Tom Kinsella Run in 2019. Pic: Alf Harvey

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

The annual St Stephen's Day Tractor Run in memory of the late Tom Kinsella returns this year to its usual Laois venue in Ballyroan.

Because it was not possible to hold an event event last year the organisers, the Ballyroan Vintage Club, say they aim to go "bigger and better" in aid of Laois Hospice in 2021.

Registration starts at 11am on Sunday, December 26 for the annual road run which the organisers hope will raise €10000 for this great cause. 

The event features a raffle on the day with a top prize of €1000! Followed by €500, €250 and a range of hampers.

Tickets are €5 each with some great deals on multiple tickets purchased. Tickets can now be purchased online through the idonate platform HERE.

The organisers say Laois Hospice has helped to provide a palliative care service for Cancer patients, whose illness no longer responds to curative treatment. The hospice also provides support for the families of such patients. This total care involves doctors, nurses, a team of specialists and the clergy who are all concerned with quality of life.

"Tom Kinsella passed away in 2015 following a long battle with cancer, the support and help that Tom and his family received from the Laois Hospice home care team at such a difficult time was something that we as a family will be forever grateful for. It is extremely important that family’s going through similar circumstances are also able to avail of this help and support," said the appeal from the organisers.

