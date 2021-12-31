Search

31 Dec 2021

Christmas recycling message from Laois County Council

Recycling figures down for glass, aluminium and paper

Leinster Express Reporter

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Christmas produces lots and lots of waste but most of it does not have to be thrown in the bin and can be recycled.

With the festive season drawing to a close Laois County Council wants local people to do as much Christmas Recycling as possible.
 
"We all have more cardboard to dispose of this time of year. Good news its recyclable. Please put it in your recycle bin, if you have a larger quantity you can dispose of it at our Recycling Centres at Kyeltalesha or Portarlington," they say.

A friendly reminder that electrical items (WEEE goods) are taken FREE of charge at our Recycling Centres at Kyletalesha and Portarlington all year round! 

So if you are doing a clear out or making room for some new items this festive season please dispose of your old items in a safe and responsible manner.

Service is for domestic / household customers only. 

Don’t forget the batteries!
 
When the batteries reach the end of their life cycle please dispose of them safely. They are one of the items taken Free of charge all year round at our Recycling Centres at Kyletalesha and Portarlington.

If you visit one of the local bring banks over the Christmas Period and it is full, the council asks that you please bring your recycling to another site or bring it home until the site is serviced.

The local authority also asks that you please refrain from leaving recycling on the ground, or boxes and bags and other items. Such offences can result in a litter fine of €150.
 
You can let the council know on on 1800 32 32 30 or by emailing environadmin@laoiscoco.ie if a particular site is in need of attention.
 
There are over 40 bring bank sites in Laois.

All the locations can be found as can other information on recycling be found on www.laois.ie

Finally, the council has a message for dogowners.

"Dogs are not just for Christmas nor is the responsibility to clean up after them. If your dog fouls while you are out walking, bag it, bin it or bring it home.
 
"Think of other walkers and path users and walk away from a €150 fine".

