Laois Alzheimers makes coronavirus cancellation announcement

The coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak has forced Laois Alzheimers to cancel all meetings involving the public.

"Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) we are cancelling all social clubs and support group meetings for the month of March," said the statement.

Laois Alzheimers says any information on dementia contact Ann Munnelly on 057 866 3398/086 8372168 Home-care Coordinator Email amunnelly@alzheimer.ie

Ann is based at 47 Main Street, Portlaoise, Co Laois R32 VRX8

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland National Helpline 1800 341 341