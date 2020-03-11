Think twice coronavirus advice for visiting your Men's Shed

The umbrella body for Men's Sheds in Ireland has urged men to think twice before going to their local shed as most members fall within those most at risk of infection.

The Irish Men’s Sheds Association (IMSA), the representative body of men’s sheds in Ireland, has today asked men’s shed members to be mindful of their own health the health of their members in light of the increase in coronavirus cases.

Edel Byrne, Health & Wellbeing Manager at IMSA, asked members to take the necessary precautions to reduce their risk of infection.

“We ask that members, especially those with underlying health conditions, think twice before going to their shed. If you are feeling unwell, stay at home and follow the advice from the HSE. The majority of our membership fall within the ‘at risk’ population of being seriously affected by COVID-19. We also ask that the rest of the public continue to follow the advice issued by the HSE in order to minimise the spread of the virus amongst people who are most affected by it.

“Sheds are well-known places where men come together to learn, share and connect with one another, and if sheds are unable to meet due to the coronavirus outbreak, we would encourage members to maintain that connectedness through other means, such as checking-in with one another through phone, email or social media,” said the statement.

The HSE lists some groups of people who may be more at risk of serious illness if they catch coronavirus. The HSE notes that they do not think these groups have a higher risk of catching coronavirus.

Health advice says that it is likely you are more at risk of serious illness if you catch coronavirus and:

- are 60 years of age and over

- have a long-term medical condition – for example, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, cancer or high blood pressure



Visit www.hse.ie for more information on how to protect yourself and other against coronavirus.