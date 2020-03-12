Basketball Ireland suspend all activities until further notice

Basketball Ireland has instructed all affiliates to suspend all basketball competitions and events with immediate effect.

In a statement released this evening, Basketball Ireland admitted that it "continues to closely monitor the coronavirus outbreak and the advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team, the HSE, and the WHO. The health and safety of the Basketball Ireland community is our priority and we are determined to be proactive regarding precautions to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19)"

The use of the word suspension at this point seems to suggest that Basketball activities could return in the near future, but Limerick sides will now see their season put on hold.

"We understand that this decision will result in inconvenience and disappointment to many players, coaches, officials, volunteers and supporters, particularly at this time when various competitions are reaching their concluding stages.

"However, we are sure that all will understand that the decision is taken in the best interests, not just of the basketball community, but also family, friends and the wider community The situation is rapidly changing and we will continue to monitor developments on a day-to-day basis. Further updates will be issued on a regular basis over the coming weeks" the statement concluded