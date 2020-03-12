BREAKING Taoiseach announces major coronavirus restrictions including school closures

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced that the following measures will come to place from tomorrow until March 29.

- Schools, colleges and childcare facilities will close from tomorrow.

- Teaching will be done online or remotely.

- State-run "cultural institutions" will close.

- Indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor mass gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled.

- Where it is possible to work remotely people should do so.

- If possible work remotely or stagger working times and break times.

- Outside of work, social interaction should be reduced as much as possible.

- Shops should remain open and public transport will continue to operate.

- People arriving at airports and ports will be fully informed and should self isolate if they develop symptoms.

The following measures will come into effect from 6pm today until 29 March:

Mr Varadkar said we need the public and businesses to take a sensible approach.