Pantomime in Laois cancelled over #coronavirus

A Laois pantomime group set to take to the stage tonight has been cancelled over the coronavirus restrictions.

"Urgent, due to the recent announcement by Leo Varadkar this morning the decision has been made at an urgent meeting by Rathdowney Panto committee and adult cast to postpone the panto until at least April, pending further updates," the committee has stated today Thursday March 12.

"We are thinking of cast, crew and the attending public in making this decision. Thank you all in advance for your co-operation and understanding. You can all be STARS ON STAGE in April all going well." they said.

The shows were due to take place this Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Sunday March 12 to 15.