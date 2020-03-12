Portlaoise Parish priest urges care of the vulnerable during #coronavirus lockdown

The Parish Priest of Portlaoise has said the coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown is going to be particularly hard on vulnerable people and healthcare workers.

Monsignor John Byrne is taking part in a conference this afternoon to discuss measures to take following Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's announcement this Wednesday of drastic measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

"We are as yet trying to digest what has been said. It's going to take some time to plot a way ahead," he said.

Yesterday Wednesday March 11 the Irish Catholic Bishops issued directives in light of Covid-19 threat, which may now be extended. Read them here.

"I am sure we can get through this, please God we won't have any dire consequences," Fr Byrne said.

"The biggest cohort is our elderly and people with chronic diseases. We need to please God keep them save and well," he said.

He also is thinking of people who are living on their own and will feel very isolated in the coming weeks.

"Have consideration too for the health staff who are feeling quite overwhelmed. We all need to show patience and understanding, do our bit and make some sacrifices," he said.