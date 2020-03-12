Truck companies who ship food warn people not to coronavirus stockpile

The Freight Transport Association have warned shoppers that coronavirus stockpile shopping will damage the food chain.

In response to the government’s escalation of its response the COVID-19 pandemic, FTA Ireland (FTAI) is reassuring the public that the nation’s supply chain is resilient and there is no need to stockpile items.

Aidan Flynn is General Manager of FTAI.

“As the business organisation representing Ireland’s logistics sector, FTAI wants to reassure the public that the nation’s supply chain is resilient and well equipment to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic; there is no need to stockpile food and other basic items. However, we ask that members of the public now stop stockpiling activity as it will place unnecessary pressure on the supply chain. As a nation, we should deal with this pandemic calmly and remain considerate of others.

“FTAI is urging all businesses within the supply chain to work cohesively and constructively together to protect the welfare of the industry’s employees, subcontractors and drivers. This will help to ensure that businesses can continue to supply the goods and services the country relies upon.”

“FTAI is urging government to implement a range of emergency measures to protect mobile workers specifically, including: providing liquidity funding to all companies to ensure business continuity; prioritising the provision of personal protective equipment; providing hand sanitiser to this cohort of the workforce; and implementing a derogation on working time for drivers to ensure that in these unprecedented times, important services like home heating oil and delivery of goods can continue unhindered.

“FTAI’s message to our members is to pay attention to the government’s advice and avoid taking needless risks. The measures we implement at this early stage of the pandemic will have ramifications in how we as a country are able to deal with this issue and recover eventually to ‘business as normal,” he said.

