Drama Festival in Laois cancelled over coronavirus

The annual Mountmellick Drama Festival has been hit mid-run because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Two more shows of the week long festival remained, showing amateur plays from all over Ireland to win the title.

"In line with the most recent guidelines, Government policy and to protect the wellbeing of our Patrons and Supporters, Mountmellick Drama Festival Committee regretfully announces the cancellation of the final two nights of this year’s Festival. Tonight’s production, Thursday 12 March, “Eurydice” and tomorrow night’s, “The Cripple of Inishmaan” will now not go ahead. We regret any inconvenience and disappointment this will cause".