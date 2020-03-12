Big jump in the number of local coronavirus infections in Ireland confirmed

A big increase in the number of coronavirus Covid-19 confirmed cases has been reported by health authorities which have also revealed that most of the new infections are not related to travel overseas.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, March 12, been informed of 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

This brings to 70 the number of cases confirmed in Ireland since February 29. So far one person has died in the Republic.

The confirmation of 27 cases marks the biggest single daily increase of reported cases in under two weeks.

Most of the new infections, 22 are associated with local transmission. Two cases were due to community transmission and three were associated with travel.

The announcement follows that significant expansion of measures announced by the Taoiseach on Thursday. Health authorities recommended moving the situation from containment to a delay phase for a number of reasons including a significant increase in recent days.