Laois Offaly TD urges people to look out for each other during coronavirus Covid-19 emergency

Laois Offaly Fianna Fáil TD is urging everyone to abide by the recommendations and social distancing guidelines set out by the HSE National Public Health Emergency team in an effort to try and clamp down on the spread of coronavirus Covid-19.

“The people of Laois have a part to play in easing the burden on our healthcare workers and the health system by abiding by the guidelines issued by the HSE. We need to stop the spread of this virus and act to ensure that our most vulnerable are protected.

"There are many vulnerable people in our society who have underlying medical conditions or are elderly and they need to be protected at this time of crisis. All of these people are extremely worried and nervous and everybody needs to play their part to ensure they are protected. We must cut down on all unnecessary travel, movements and large gatherings.

"The recent announcements mark a new phase in the Coronavirus outbreak. I want to pay tribute to the trojan work of our health care workers to date, especially all those locally here in Co. Laois. They are working under very pressurised conditions and will need serious support over the coming weeks.

“We all need to abide by the hand and cough hygiene protocols – washing hands and coughing into our elbows.

“As a country, we are known right across the world for our compassion and we need to step up our effort to bring COVID 19 under control,” he concluded.