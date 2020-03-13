HSE reviewing changes to scheduled appointments in hospitals for next week

The HSE says changes to scheduled appointments in hospitals over the next week are being reviewed in the context of the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak.

However, the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group said on Friday that broadly the advice is the hospital will contact patients if there is any change to outpatient appointments and if you have a planned procedure, as would be the norm, please contact the Hospital ahead of attending.

The HSE hospital group, which oversees hospitals in Dublin, Kildare, Laois and Offaly, says that if you have newly acquired respiratory symptoms: please consider not attending for an appointment at a healthcare centre and contact your GP or HSE Live.

The group also appealed to people not to visit hospitals as health authorities need to protect our most vulnerable.

The DMHG says that if you have new onset respiratory symptoms and need advice health authorities urges people to pick up the phone and call – HSE Live 1850 24 1850 (8am – 8pm / 10 – 5pm at weekends). The HSE says your GP or Out of Hours Service can be called to discuss your symptom's / concerns.

The HSE urges people to please do not present to your A&E / Emergency Department without doing this.

Please contact www.hse.ie

Information regarding service disruption will be updated on the following link - https://www2.hse.ie/services/ hospital-service-disruptions/ hospital-service-disruptions- covid19.html