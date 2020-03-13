Laois Offaly Gardai make Covid-19 coronavirus appeal to public to stem spread

Laois Offaly Gardai has appealed to the public to reduce personal contact with them when in need of help as part of stemming the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19.

In a statement the Gardai urged the public make by other means than going to Garda stations where possible.

"In keeping with HSE advice regarding social distancing and reducing the spread of COVID-19 An Garda Síochána Laois Offaly are asking the public to use, where possible, telephone, email and similar methods to transact your business with us," said the Gardai.

Gardai insist that the will continue to respond to all calls for help.

Contact details for all stations available on www.garda.ie