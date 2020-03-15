Busy Laois pubs and restaurants announce Covid-19 temporary closures

Some of the busiest pubs in Laois have decided to close from this Sunday evening March 15 over Covid-19 concerns.

On Saturday evening the HSE chief medical officer pleaded with people to adhere to social distancing in pubs and restaurants. WATCH video here.

In Portlaoise, Jeremiah Grant's pub and Kavanagh's Bar & Venue made their announcements on Saturday evening.

"Folks we have decided, we are going to have to hang up our aprons for a while. We have to put the safety of our staff and customers first. It is not possible to implement the public health advice while staying open, so we have made the decision in everyone's best interest, to close our doors from the end of business on Sunday. Stay safe, All of the team at Jeremiah's."

"Hi All, in light of everything happening we've made the decision to close Kavanaghs Bar & Venue at 11.30pm on Sunday night. In the interest of staff and customer safety it is the correct decision to make at this point.We would like to wish you all well and all going well we'll be back up and running as soon as possible. Niamh & PJ," they wrote.

The Royal Garden Chinese restaurant in Portlaoise is also closing.

"Dear customers, we understand the current situation of COVID-19, which is now an official pandemic. Due to this situation, we are taking extra safety precautions to protect our employees, customers and families. Therefore we will temporary close our shop (Royal Garden - Dublin road) on the 16th of March 2020. For the time being, we will review the situation and keep you updated. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience cause. We advise our customers, friends and family to take extra precaution required to ensure and protect their health and that of others and follow the HSE advises. Thank you all for your understanding and support. Best regards, The management. Royal Garden Dublin road. Portlaoise."

The Pantry in Portlaoise is closing for five days but the proprietors Mark and Ladonna say this is for annual leave.

"Hi folks, since our travels to the USA commenced before the escalation of CoVid-19, we have proceeded with our planned annual break at this time. The Pantry will therefore close as planned for St Patrick's week from Monday 16th to Sat 21st incl. We look forward to Re-opening on Monday 23rd March. Stay safe all. Mark & Ladonna".

Akayu restaurant in Portlaoise has announced it will close from March 16 to 29, in the health interests of staff and customers.

In Mountmellick, Moloney's Gaelic bar did similar.

"We will be closing on Sunday night March 15th till further notice in an effort to help reduce the spread of the COVID 19. We wish our staff, customers and the general public good health through this difficult period. The Moloney family."

The Four Seasons Chinese family run restaurant in Mountmellick has also closed temporarily.

The proprietors are He Joan Hang, locally known as Joe and his wife Amanda.

"The main reason is our health and safety. We will be back soon. There will be more restaurants and takeaways closed in coming week," he said.